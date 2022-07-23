Ravi Shastri Feels Hardik Pandya Might Retire From 50-Over Format After 2023 ODI World Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has made a bold statement about Hardik Pandya’s future in ODI cricket as he feels that the flamboyant all-rounder might bid adieu to the 50-over format after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The shocking retirement of Ben Stokes from ODI cricket has put the format under the scanner. Several former and current cricketers have raised questions about ODI cricket’s future due to the emergence of T20I cricket. A couple of years back, Test cricket was under the same spotlight but things have changed now as the people have once again started enjoying red-ball cricket.

However, for the past two years, the primary focus has been on the T20 format due to the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup events. The ODI cricket has started losing its charm but Shastri has given a suggestion that if it sticks to the World Cups then there are chances of the 50-over format’s survival.

“50-over format might be pushed back but it can still survive if you focus just on the World Cup. From the ICC’s point of view, paramount importance should be given to World Cups, whether it is T20 World Cup or 50-over World Cup, the bucks have to increase. Test cricket will always remain because of the importance it brings to the game," said Shastri on Sky Sports during commentary.

Shastri said that Hardik is very clear in his thought that he wants to play T20 cricket and is not focussing on other formats much.

“You have players already choosing what formats they want to play. Take a Hardik Pandya. He wants to play T20 cricket and he is very clear in his mind that ‘I do not want to play anything else," he added.

However, the former India coach further asserted that Hardik will play the upcoming ODI World Cup but might retire from the format after that.

“He will play the 50-over cricket because there is a World Cup in India next year. After that, you might see him going from that as well. You will see a similar thing happening with other players, they will start choosing formats, they have every right to," said Shastri.

