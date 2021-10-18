Ravi Shastri Open to Working With an IPL Team, Could Return to Commentary: Report

India head coach Ravi Shastri would be willing to open with an IPL franchise or may be even return to commentary once he steps down from the role post the conclusion of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The process for the appointment of a new coaching staff is underway with BCCI officially inviting applications for the various positions on Sunday.

Shastri has been serving as the India head coach since July 2017 and under him, the team has tasted unprecedented success on the Test tours of Australia and elsewhere. Under him, India made the semi-finals of the 2016 World T20 and also the last-four stage of the 2019 ODI World Cup as well.

The T20 World Cup 2021 will be his final assignment as India head coach. Having been deeply connected to cricket for over four decades of his life now. Shastri, who will turn 60 next May, now wants to lighten the burden.

“He’ll be selective. He’ll be open to working with an IPL franchise. Year-round travel is something he would like to avoid now," The Times of India quoted as sources close to Shastri as saying.

If he does want to return to commentary, reportedly, the industry will greet with “with a red carpet."

On the other hand, Bharat Arun, the current bowling coach, who has been credited with developing the well-oiled, world-class India pace battery, may also want to head to the IPL. R Sridhar, the fielding coach, reportedly wants to move on as well.

However, Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, may apply for the position of the head coach or reapply for his current position, having been closely associated with each member of the current India squad for the past couple of years.

Several media reports are claiming that the BCCI has convinced Rahul Dravid to give up his position as the National Cricket Academy head and apply for the head coach’s role instead.

