Ravi Shastri Picks 'The Biggest Challenge' For Indian Cricket Team

The Indian cricket team has just witnessed the first wave of transition with the changes in leadership and coaching setup. The white-ball captaincy now is with Rohit Sharma while Virat Kohli continues to lead the Test team and coaching staff is led by Rahul Dravid.

This is just the beginning as India prepares for the future. And Ravi Shastri, who stepped down as the head coach post 2021 T20 World Cup, thinks that the team will have to start grooming young players in the build up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, that’s not the only challenge ahead. The success India have enjoyed across the globe has been due to their world-class pace attack and Shastri says the bowlers aren’t getting any younger meaning their replacements need to be groomed well in advance.

“I think to get the right blend of experience and youth, two years down the line, you need to start grooming some players," Shastri told Star Sports.

“Think of two years ahead and yet have some experience. So, you might see some new talent; that will come through. The area which you need to look at is the pace bowling, they (bowlers) are not getting any younger. If we expect them to bowl what they’re bowling now (in two years’ time), it might not be the case," he added.

Under Shastri and former bowling coach Bharat Arun, India developed a pace attack capable of taking wickets in any conditions that saw them winning back-to-back Test series in Australia.

With the next ODI World Cup set to be held in India in 2023, Shastri reckons the bowling won’t be an issue but once they start playing overseas, then it will get tougher.

“Therein will be the biggest challenge. To identify five good bowlers to play in ’23. It’s easier because it’s in India because there will be spin. It’s tougher when you go overseas. I think there will not be a problem for a year or year and a half, but after that, you will have to really start looking and grooming once you start traveling overseas again," he said.

