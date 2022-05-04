Ravi Shastri's Advice for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj on Eid is Hilarious

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has always been known for his straightforward comments and witty takes. On Wednesday, Shastri wished Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj on Eid in a pretty unique way. “Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! Mohammed Shami, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. Mohammed Siraj tu do baar kha leh," Shastri wrote on Twitter while posting two photos of Siraj and Shami.

But Shastri’s suggestion did not seem to matter much as Shami failed to produce an impactful performance against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. He ended up on the losing side as Gujarat Titans suffered eight-wicket defeat.

In the ongoing edition of IPL, the 31-year-old has till now picked up 15 wickets from 10 matches. His economy rate has been 8.07 in the 15th season of IPL. Thanks to Shami’s form and some heroic batting, Gujarat are the top team in the IPL so far this season.

Coming back to the match against Punjab, Shami managed to pick up just one wicket conceding 43 runs in four overs. He dismissed Punjab opener Jonny Bairstow (1 off 6 balls) in the third over of the innings.

Gujarat Titans had posted a total of 143/8 in 20 overs. Sai Sudarshan (65 runs off 50 balls) turned out to be the highest score for Gujarat. Punjab pacer Kagiso Rabada exhibited his stunning bowling prowess as he claimed four wickets to restrict Hardik Pandya’s men to an achievable total of 143.

In reply, Punjab Kings lost two wickets and needed 16 overs to reach the target.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is set to play against Chennai Super Kings today. The Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer has till now bagged 8 wickets from 10 matches in the ongoing edition of IPL. In their last fixture, Royal Challengers Bangalore had to suffer a six-wicket defeat against Gujarat. In that game, Siraj had completed his full quota but the 28-year-old pacer failed to claim a single wicket.

