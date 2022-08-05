Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees With Ravi Shastri's Test Cricket Comment

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin disagreed to Ravi Shastri’s comments about restricting Test cricket to only the top three-four countries. While sharing thoughts on Test cricket, Ashwin gave his reply to the former India head coach’s comment.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

The spinner said on his Youtube channel, “Recently Ravi bhai said Test cricket should be made as a format that only 3-4 nations play. But when 3-4 nations play, teams like Ireland won’t get won’t get the opportunity to play."

Ashwin said that Test cricket, the longest and oldest format of the game should remain relevant. He further explained that there is a relation between Test cricket and T20 cricket and only the countries with strong first-class structure go on to produce top T20 cricketers once they play Tests.

Advertisement

“You can ask me what’s the relation between Test cricket and T20 cricket. Only when you play Test cricket, your first-class structure will get better. And only when your first-class structure is good, people will get more opportunities. And players who do well in first-class cricket mould their game according to T20 cricket. That’s how cricket has shaped up," Ashwin added.

While, elaborating his take on Test cricket, Indian off-spinner tried to simplify his point by giving the example of India, England and Australia.

“You can see that from the top three strong Test-playing nations. Of course, you can make that four of five… India, England and Australia. The first-class structure of these nations is extremely strong. In fact, a few are suggesting whether India’s first-class structure can be improved further because as we speak, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar have gone on and done well County cricket. Likewise, is there an opportunity for foreign players to come and play Ranji Trophy? These questions are also being raised," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: England Women To Take On India In Semi-Finals Clash

Ashwin, India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket among active cricketers, is currently playing for the team in ongoing West Indies series. While taking Windies example, he also highlighted as to what will happen if teams won’t play Tests.

He said, “How will you strengthen first-class cricket? For that Test cricket needs to be relevant in your country. If Test cricket is not relevant, they won’t play it with full interest. I’m currently in West Indies and here we can see that first-class cricket is almost gone. There are multiple T20 tournaments," Ashwin said.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here