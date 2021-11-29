Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Harbhajan Singh to Become India's Third Highest Wicket-taker in Test History

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now become the third highest-wicker for India in Test history. Ashwin dismissed New Zealand opener Tom Latham in the second session of the ongoing first Test in Kanpur for his 418th wicket and went past Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 wickets.

>IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

Ashwin is now just behind Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434) in the list of top wicket-takers for India in Test cricket.

S.No Name Tests Wickets 1 Anil Kumble 132 619 2 Kapil Dev 131 434 3 Ravichandran Ashwin 81* 418 4 Harbhajan Singh 103 417 5 Ishant Sharma 105* 311

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 wickets came in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46 with 25 five-wicket hauls. On the other hand, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan in his 81st Test having taken 30 five-wicket hauls so far.

>1st Test, Day 5: India vs New Zealand Blog

Overall, Ashwin is now 13th highest wicket taker in Test history and his just three wickets behind surpassing former South Africa allrounder Shaun Pollock’s tally of 421 wickets.

S. No Name Tests Wickets 1 Muttiah Muralitharan 133 800 2 Shane Warne 145 708 3 James Anderson 166 632 4 Anil Kumble 132 619 5 Glenn McGrath 124 563 >13 >Ravichandran Ashwin >81* >418

Ashwin is known as a thinking cricketer who doesn’t shy away from employing unorthodox methods to get wickets. He is mainstay in India’s Test squad, especially when they play at home.

He made his red-ball debut for India in 2011 and has since become one of the finest spinners to have played the game.

Ashwin also boasts of an impressive record as a batter. He has five centuries and 11 fifties to his name.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here