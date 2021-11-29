Home » Cricket Home » News » Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Harbhajan Singh to Become India's Third Highest Wicket-taker in Test History

Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Past Harbhajan Singh to Become India's Third Highest Wicket-taker in Test History

Ravichandran Ashwin is now India's third most prolific wicket-taker in Test history. (BCCI Photo)
Ravichandran Ashwin is now India's third most prolific wicket-taker in Test history. (BCCI Photo)

R Ashwin dismissed Tom Laham in New Zealand's second innings for his 418th Test wicket.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: November 29, 2021, 13:39 IST

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now become the third highest-wicker for India in Test history. Ashwin dismissed New Zealand opener Tom Latham in the second session of the ongoing first Test in Kanpur for his 418th wicket and went past Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 wickets.

>IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

Ashwin is now just behind Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434) in the list of top wicket-takers for India in Test cricket.

S.NoNameTestsWickets
1Anil Kumble132619
2Kapil Dev131434
3Ravichandran Ashwin81*418
4Harbhajan Singh103417
5Ishant Sharma105*311

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 417 wickets came in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46 with 25 five-wicket hauls. On the other hand, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan in his 81st Test having taken 30 five-wicket hauls so far.

>1st Test, Day 5: India vs New Zealand Blog

Overall, Ashwin is now 13th highest wicket taker in Test history and his just three wickets behind surpassing former South Africa allrounder Shaun Pollock’s tally of 421 wickets.

S. NoNameTestsWickets
1Muttiah Muralitharan133800
2Shane Warne145708
3James Anderson166632
4Anil Kumble132619
5Glenn McGrath124563
>13>Ravichandran Ashwin>81*>418

Ashwin is known as a thinking cricketer who doesn’t shy away from employing unorthodox methods to get wickets. He is mainstay in India’s Test squad, especially when they play at home.

He made his red-ball debut for India in 2011 and has since become one of the finest spinners to have played the game.

Ashwin also boasts of an impressive record as a batter. He has five centuries and 11 fifties to his name.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: November 29, 2021, 13:54 IST