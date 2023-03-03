Ravichandran Ashwin Got Into a Slightly Defensive Mindset: Harbhajan Singh Disappointed With Indian Spinners

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t use his resources well in the final innings of third Test match against Australia in Indore. The hosts had a difficult task ahead of them on Friday morning with just 76 runs to defend and Ravichandran Ashwin gave them hope by dismissing Usman Khawaja on the second ball of the day. However, nothing worked in India’s favour after that as Australia registered a comprehensive 9-wicket victory to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Harbhajan pointed out that Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav pulled India back into the game on Day 2 by restricting Australia early but they failed to take the advantage of it.

“Absolutely, you never know which bowler bowls such a ball, the one door of opportunity had to be opened, which R Ashwin opened that day (on the second morning) and then Umesh Yadav came and picked up three wickets. Who would have thought Umesh Yadav would pick up three wickets on this pitch but that is what happens," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Talking about the Indian bowlers’ performance on Day 3, Harbhajan said that Rohit Sharma missed the trick by using her spinners well as Ashwin bowled 10 overs while others didn’t get much opportunity.

“R Ashwin bowled 10 overs. There they should have been given short spells. They could have given four to five overs to R Ashwin, four to five overs to Ravindra Jadeja and you could have got Axar Patel for two to four overs," Harbhajan added.

He further stated that Ashwin was a bit defensive with his bowling after the first 2-3 overs.

“You have to use your entire resources. They didn’t do that. I agree he (Ashwin) didn’t like the ball but his bowling was also not to everyone’s liking. The sharpness was seen in the first two or three overs. After that, he got into a slightly defensive mindset. The spin and bounce that we saw in Nathan Lyon’s bowling, we didn’t get to see that. The Indian spinners disappointed me a little," said Harbhajan.

