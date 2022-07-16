'Ravichandran Ashwin is There But No Trace of Washington Sundar': Chopra Questions India Selection Policy

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has raised questions over Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion in the T20I squad for the West Indies tour. The BCCI announced the squad for West Indies T20Is on Thursday as Ashwin returned to the white-ball set-up after a long time. The veteran spinner has not played a single T20I this year as he was dropped from the squad after the T20I series against New Zealand.

Earlier, he was selected in the 2021 T20 WC squad which marked his return to the white-ball squad after almost four years.

Chopra questioned Team India’s selection policy and asked why the veteran spinner was sidelined after T20 WC last year and has been included for West Indies all of a sudden.

“Ravichandran Ashwin is back, that’s an interesting one. What is the long-term perspective? Why was he not there in the team for the last 8-10 months? Why was he totally sidelined after the World Cup and why has he come back now?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned commentator further asked why Ashwin was not part of the squad in any T20I series prior to the West Indies tour.

“Actually he did play five matches (including three at the World Cup), he did well but after that, he has not got too many chances. Then you should have played him against Sri Lanka and South Africa as well. You didn’t play him in the T20Is in England as well although he was there in England, you could have played him," he added.

The former opener further raised questions on Washington Sundar’s absence and the BCCI has not provided any update on the off-spinner after he sustained an injury in IPL.

“This is another very big story that Ravichandran Ashwin is there but there is no trace of Washington Sundar. There is no update about Washi Sundar, if he is fit or injured because he was going far ahead, that he bowls well, can bat as well, fielding is okay-okay," he added.

Sundar was recently signed by the Lancashire County Cricket Club for the Royal London One-Day Cup.

However, Chopra said that the upcoming West Indies series will be a good opportunity for Ashwin to showcase his talent in white-ball cricket.

“It’s a great opportunity for R Ashwin to be fair. Jaddu [Jadeja] will play, Axar has also been kept in the team with him, Ravi Bishnoi is also there in this team. There will be turning pitches, so spin will be used more. You will play him for sure," he added.

