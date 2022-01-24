Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Brendan Taylor's Explosive Confession About Being Approached For Spot-Fixing

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to Brendan Taylor’s confession about being approached by bookies in India. The former Zimbabwe captain shared a note on Twitter and revealed that an unnamed Indian businessman threatened and blackmailed him to spot-fix international matches. Taylor said that the ICC (International Cricket Council) are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on his international career.

Ashwin took to Twitter and gave his opinion on the incident, “Spread the awareness!! Most times the hand dealt to us at the poker table gives us an option to bet or fold!! Its important to fold and leave the table! All strength to Brendan and his family."

The 35-year-old is the first cricketer to react to Taylor’s explosive confession.

The 35-year-old batsman said in October 2019 he was invited by an Indian businessman to discuss “sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD$15 000 for the journey".

The invitation came when the team had not received salaries for six months and there were concerns the country would not be able to continue playing internationally.

He said he was a “little wary" but undertook the trip all the same.

The 35-year-old said he took the money fearing for his own safety and once reaching him, the incident took a toll on his mental health. He said he was ready and will “humbly" accept the ICC decision with the “hope that my story will be used as a means of encouragement for cricketers to report any illicit approaches as early as possible".

However, Taylor stressed that he never fixed any matches.

Taylor — who resigned as the Zimbabwe captain late last year — said he will check into a rehab centre.

Taylor ended his Zimbabwe career — which spanned 17 years — as their second-highest run-scorer in One Day International cricket including a national record 11 centuries in 205 appearances.

He was equally effective in the Test arena amassing six centuries in 34 matches, five behind national record-holder Andy Flower.

(With Agency Inputs)

