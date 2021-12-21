Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls When Ravi Shastri's Words Made Him Feel 'Absolutely Crushed'

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has recalled an incident when former head coach Ravi Shastri’s words made him feel absolutely crushed. Ashwin has been an integral part of the India Test set-up for the past decade and turned out to be a big match-winner on a consistent basis. However, in the past couple of years, the 35-year-old didn’t get much chance to showcase his skills on overseas soil.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin was asked what he felt when Shastri named Kuldeep Yadav as India’s No. 1 spinner overseas following his fifer in the Sydney Test during India tour of Australia. The ace spinner said he has huge respect for Shastri but his words made him feel crushed.

“I hold Ravi bhai in high esteem. We all do. And I understand we all can say things and then retract them. In that moment, though, I felt crushed. Absolutely crushed. We all talk about how important it is to enjoy your team-mates’ success. And I was happy for Kuldeep. I have not been able to get a five-for but he has a five-for in Australia. I know how big it is. Even when I have bowled well [at other times], I haven’t ended up with a five-for. So I am genuinely happy for him. And it’s an extremely happy occasion, to win in Australia," Ashwin said.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Sri Lanka Cricket to Deduct Salary of Players Who Fail in New Stricter Fitness Tests

India scripted history on that tour as they registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil. Ashwin recalled how the words of Shastri affected him as he felt being thrown under the bus.

“But if I have to come and partake in his happiness, and the success of the team, I must feel like I belong there. If I feel like I am being thrown under the bus, how am I supposed to get up and come for a party to enjoy the team’s or team-mate’s success? I went back to my room and then I spoke to my wife. And my children were there. So we were able to, you know, shrug it off, and I still made it to the party, because, end of the day, we had won a massive series," he added.

He further revealed that he played that series with a grade three abdomen tear and was frustrated with his body. The 35-year-old said that the comparisons between him and Kuldeep made things worse for him.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘Nearly Fell Off My seat When I Heard That’: Ponting Slams Root for Blaming ENG Bowlers For Adelaide Loss

“And you played a genuine part in winning the first Test. The first Test seemed like a distant memory by then. I had taken three of the first four wickets in the first innings after we were bowled out cheaply, and then when it got really flat in the final innings, I plugged away for 50-plus overs and took three wickets despite what turned out to be a grade three abdomen tear. In my mind, I had done something great for the team in excruciating pain, but all I heard was, “Nathan Lyon took six, Ashwin took three. As it is, I was frustrated with my body for letting me down when I was in really good bowling form. The last thing I needed was these comparisons and insinuations. Between that reaction and Sydney, it didn’t feel like I had played any part at all," Ashwin said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here