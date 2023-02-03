Home » Cricket Home » News » India Captain in 2006 Under-19 World Cup Chetaed by Builders in Lucknow, Receiving Death Threats

India Captain in 2006 Under-19 World Cup Chetaed by Builders in Lucknow, Receiving Death Threats

Former India U-19 captain, Ravikant Shukla has made a police complaint that he has been duped by Lucknow's Yazdan Builders and is getting life threats for demanding his money back

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 14:07 IST

Lucknow, India

Representational Image
Indian domestic cricketer Ravikant Shukla has accused Lucknow’s Yazdan Builders of cheating. The cricketer has lodged a police complaint at the city’s Hazratganj station.

According to a DNA report, Shukla has levelled the allegations of duping him of Rs 71 lakh. The cricketer, in his complaint, wrote that the builder had sold him an apartment in accordance with Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) rules. However, Shukla found out later that the house was built on illegal land. The LDA demolished the building in December.

According to the police report, Shukla had bought two flats from Yazdan Builder’s Alaya Heritage Apartment. But now, the cricketer demands his money back as the building was demolished by the authorities.

Shukla further alleged that he and his family have been receiving death threats for asking for his money back. The report stated that the police has started investigating the case.

Who is Ravikant Shukla?

Ravikant Shukla is an Indian cricketer who led the country in the Under-19 world cup in 2006. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and Piyush Chawla were some of his teammates. He was a part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2009 but never got a chance to play.

According to media reports, Shukla is a native of Rae Bareli and currently lives in KK Apartments of Hazratganj.

