Ravinchandran Ashwin Predicts IPL Teams Will 'Break the Bank' for 23-Year-Old All-Rounder

Although IPL has been one of the most sought-after tournaments, years after years it has been the auction that has made all the headlines. Fans wait each year with bated breath with one thing gracing their lips: “Who will break the bank?." Well, no look further as one of the thinking cricketers of this generation, Ravichandran Ashwin has named a 23-year-old Australian as next year’s top pick.

Cameron Green made his Australia debut against India in December 2020, but it was in the recently concluded Chappell-Hadlee Trophy that he came off age as Australia clean swept New Zealand 3-0. The 23-year-old emerged as the third-highest run scorer in the series (114 runs) and took two crucial wickets in as many games.

“Just when everyone thought how he would do in the one-day format, he is showing his big-hitting prowess. He is striking them big. He has his sweep shot against the spinners. He has the long hits as well. He is a tall fast bowler too," explained Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“Some teams (in IPL) might think of using him in the powerplay and might go after him in this year’s auctions unless and until he pulls out. I am sure some team will break the bank for him in this year’s auctions," added the India bowler.

If Green indeed gets all the moolah, then he will join the ranks of Liam Livingstone who was paid a whopping Rs 11.50 crore by Punjab Kings in this year’s auctions. Earlier his batting abilities were on display as he scored an unbeaten 89 and shared a 158-run sixth-wicket partnership with Alex Carey as Australia recovered from a top-order collapse to beat New Zealand by two wickets in the series-opening one-day international. He then went onto score 25 runs off 12 balls in the 3rd ODI and also picked up a couple of wickets. He was rested for the second match.

