Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah to Return for Sri Lanka Series; Virat Kohli Could Skip T20Is - Reports

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make a comeback into the national team after being sidelined since the first India-New Zealand Test late last year.The 33-year-old is almost certain to make a comeback in the Test squad and could even be part of the T20 series, according to Cricbuzz.

According to the publication, Jadeja who was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy has landed in Lucknow, where the first of the three Twenty20 games is scheduled to be played, on February 24. The southpaw is believed to be undergoing quarantine in a hotel so as to be available for the series if picked.