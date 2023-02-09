Ravindra Jadeja made a sensational comeback to international cricket with a five-wicket haul as he spun his web around the Australian batting lineup on Day 1 of the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja was too good for the Australian batters as they were bundled out for just 177 on the first day itself. Before Nagpur’s Test, the southpaw last played for India in Asia Cup 2022 where he sustained a knee injury and was out of action for nearly 5 months.

However, the Australian media found a way to target Jadeja alleging him of foul play based on a short video clip shared on social media. The claim was further fueled by former skipper Tim Paine and England’s Michael Vaughan. Fox Cricket claimed Ravindra Jadeja was applying an ‘interesting substance’ on his bowling finger during day’s play.

Meanwhile, Cricketnext has learned that the ‘substance’ was an ointment for his sore finger. The 34-year-old was out of action for nearly five months and is not used to such heavy workload. Jadeja bowled 22 over on day one.

The Australian duo of Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb were at the crease with the visitors at 120-5, when Jadeja came to bowl his 16th over.

The left-arm spinner had already taken three wickets, giving away 30 runs. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Jadeja, as the Australian media have alleged, took something from the hands of one of his teammates.

Former Australian skipper Paine added fuel to the fire and gave his verdict on the debate as he called the incident ‘interesting’.

While Michael Vaughan also jumped into the debate and questioned what Jadeja applied to his finger.

“What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this," wrote Vaughan.

Meanwhile, Jadeja finished his spell with figures of 5-47 as Australia were restricted to a total of 177, while Team India finished the day at 77/1, with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashing a half-century.

While it wasn’t the first time when the Australian media targeted the Indian team in this series as earlier they labelled Nagpur’s pitch as doctored for a couple of dry patches. While they also questioned the credentials of DRS which was taken by India in the second over on Day 1 and resulted in Usman Khawaja’s wicket.

