Ravindra Jadeja Primed For an Impact Role in Tests, IPL

Ravindra Jadeja’s game is based on confidence. Self-belief in own all-round abilities, plus able to convey a message to captain and teammates that he can be trusted to get the job done. The double role was played effortlessly against Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test match, by the match-turner with the ball or bat.

Keeping the left-arm spinner out of the frame is tough in any format, once he decides to get into action. Getting to his highest Test score (175*), plus a nine-wicket haul, are signs of the Jadeja impact continuing to happen in the days ahead. Add to that the 33-year-old jumped to the top of the ICC Test rankings for all-rounder, pipped West Indies’ Jason Holder to move back to the top spot which he once gained in August 2017 for a brief period of time.

Also Read: Jadeja Becomes World No. 1 Allrounder

Advertisement

Match fitness is no longer an issue, form is back and so is the smile, signs of the all-rounder raring to make an impact. The two-match series against Sri Lanka will be followed by the Indian Premier League, where willingness to back oneself plays a huge role for a bowler to be effective in T20s. Four-over limit gives little time to be of value unless the bowler can make each ball count. Test cricket is a different scenario, Jadeja hunted in tandem with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) in the first Test, bowling out the Lankans twice to play his part in an innings win.

Chennai Super Kings expect the all-rounder to take up leadership responsibility on the pitch in IPL 2022, in keeping with longevity in the league. Interestingly, Jadeja happens to be the only player from the inaugural IPL 2008 final game, to be among those competing in international cricket. Rajasthan Royals, captained by the late Shane Warne) beat CSK (M S Dhoni) by three wickets at D Y Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai. None of the others from either squads involved in that season one finale years ago are still wearing the national colours (see box).

The young spinner, nicknamed ‘Rockstar’ by Warne, was in the Royals camp then. Coming to the 2022 season, finisher Suresh Raina was among those released by CSK, leaving Jadeja to ensure the team retains an upper hand in every game.

Advertisement

The India spinner made an impact in IPL 2021 final, taking two catches and grabbing two wickets as CSK defended 193 to inflict a 27-run defeat on Kolkata Knight Riders. The finalist teams’ face-off again in the 2022 opener, to be staged at the Wankhede stadium. Jadeja is in mood to hit the ground running.

Also Read: Jayant, Axar or Siraj - Who Will be Part of India’s Playing XI?

Advertisement

India captain Rohit Sharma had mentioned about making use of Jadeja’s batting ability with a promotion higher up the order in Test cricket. CSK skipper Dhoni, under whom the bowler grew in confidence for India when they played together, may expect more from the team’s marquee face. The left-arm spinner has the control to keep batsmen tied down and is a match-winning batsman due to super timing and clean hitting. Test matches, T20s or ODIs, Jadeja remains a big-match player, rising to the occasion as he did (77 off 59 balls) against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

CSK’s premium valuation (Rs 16 crore and highest among four players retained before the 2022 auction) conveys the all-rounder’s place in the franchise long term plan. Having matured under Dhoni’s captaincy for Team India and CSK, earned current captain Rohit’s appreciation, it will not be a surprise if Jadeja’s name is underlined for a leadership role in future. Warne spotted the spark in a teenage spinner from Saurashtra, recruited as a U-19 player, way back in 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading Royals then in IPL’s debut season, the Aussie’s knack for talent spotting never let him down. Warne, who passed away when the Mohali Test was underway, will miss watching one of his blue-eyed Royals boys move beyond Rockstar status into one of world cricket’s royalty names in the years ahead.

He is placed in Grade A category by the BCCI, as per latest contracted player list. The Indian came up in life the hard way, dealing with tough situations ingrained. The best example is coming back after a one-year ban in 2010. The IPL Governing Council punished the teenager for violating player guidelines, reportedly was in touch with a different franchise when contracted to RR. Forced to sit out one full IPL season for an offence not performance-linked, any emerging talent would need counselling to come out of the trauma.

CSK signed him in 2012 after the spinner had returned to IPL in 2011 representing Kochi Tuskers. The consistency in management decisions from the top down at the Chennai franchise, the scope for special talents to evolve from playing opportunities under coach Stephen Fleming’s stewardship, transformed many young Indians into assets for the national squad. Jadeja is among them, like the multi-talented Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar junior to him. Dhoni’s backing for bold players in the squad and ball-by-ball tips to bowlers, from his vantage point behind the sticks, helped these three.

World Cup appearances as part of an exciting Team India under ex-India captain Dhoni happened, allowing Jadeja, whose longevity is attributed to individual fitness level, displayed in electrifying fielding displays on the boundary line when not contributing with bat or ball. Warne’s one-time young teammate is now an incredibly versatile 33-year-old… stylish stroke-player, accurate slow bowler, exceptional catcher. Injuries are part and parcel for a cricketing pro, he missed overseas tours to Australia, South Africa, the home series against West Indies and returned to dominate Sri Lanka.

Utility players Jadeja and Moeen Ali, captain Dhoni, opener Ruturaj Gaekwad are the four retained from last season’s IPL team of champions by CSK, who will be delighted to give the feisty India all-rounder, valued at Rs 16 crore by the franchise, the space to prove his worth.

2008 IPL final teams (first XI)

Rajasthan Royals: Niraj Patel, Swapnil Asnodkar, Kamran Akmal, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammed Kaif, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Warne, Sohail Tanvir, Siddharth Trivedi, Munaf Patel.

Chennai Super Kings: Parthiv Patel, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Suresh Raina, Albie Morkel, M S Dhoni, Chamara Kapugedera, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, L Balaji, Muthiah Muralidharan, Makhaya Ntini.

Final score: RR 164-7 beat CSK 163-5 by three wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here