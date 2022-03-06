Ravindra Jadeja Receives Rousing Reception at Team Hotel After India Beat Sri Lanka - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday received a rousing reception at the team hotel in Mohali upon his arrival after India defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test by an innings and 222 runs. The all-rounder was the star performer of the face-off; scoring a career-best 175 not out in the first innings and then ending the game with a 9-wicket match haul. The southpaw also surpassed the likes of former captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to bet he highest scorer for India batting at no. 7.

Jadeja bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics in Mohali. Once he returned to the team hotel, he received a huge round of applause from his teammates and the hotel staff. The all-rounder cut a cake to celebrate the achievement.

“A round of applause for @imjadeja for his Man of the Match performance. Victory for #TeamIndia indeed tastes sweet," BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Jadeja, stating that the left-hander is someone who is extremely hungry to get runs and wants to do well for the team whenever he steps on the field.

“He’s one of the top. Look at the performances: to get 175 not out and then take nine wickets in the game; he’s just upping his game every time you see him. In the past when we played in India, his contribution with the bat lower down the order and taking those crucial wickets, he just seems to be adding a lot more to his game every time he plays," Rohit told reporters in a virtual post-match presser.

“He’s very hungry; as you can see that hunger drives athletes to move forward and I see that in Jadeja clearly. He’s quite hungry for success, quite hungry to get runs and do well for the team," he added.

