Ravindra Jadeja's First Reaction After Being Promoted to Chennai Superkings Captain

Ravindra Jadeja will lead Chennai Superkings after MS Dhoni stepped down from the position on Thursday. This will be the first time that ‘Jaddu’ will be taking over as captain. Despite being the senior cricketers, he never really got a chance to lead the country. It seems his chance has finally arrived. When he was asked about his thoughts after being promoted, he said that he is chilled as Dhoni will be there besides him, guiding him throughout the tournament.

“Feeling good at the same time; I also need to… you know fill in big boots like

Mahi bhai. He has already set a big legacy so I need to carry that forward. So hopefully, I don’t need to worry too much because he is here so whenever I have a question to ask I’ll

definitely go to him, he’ll be my go-to person. So yeah I’m not worried too much.

Thank you for your all wishes and love, cheers keep supporting us," said Jadeja on CSK’s Youtube channel.

Legendary wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. He has has decided to hand over the leadership of the team to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The franchise on Thursday took to social media and released an official statement to announce the change in leadership.

“Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the statement read.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that Dhoni wanted a smooth transition in leadership and felt Jadeja was ready to take the onus. It has also been learned that Dhoni announced his decision on on Thursday at the team meeting before the squad left for training.

