RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Rome 2022, July 23, 2 PM IST

RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s RBMS vs ROR ECS T10 Rome 2022 match between Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma: Rome Bangla Morning Sun (RBMS) will face off against Royal Roma (ROR) in the first qualifier match of the ECS T10 Rome 2022 at the Rome Cricket Ground in Italy.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun are on an incredible run and has qualified for the playoffs after finishing at the top of the table. With an immaculate +3.469 net run rate, RBMS has been excellent throughout the tournament. They will be taking on Royal Roma for the third consecutive match and will be absolutely confident to complete a hat-trick win over them.

ROR also has been consistent in the tournament and are ranked second with a net run rate of +1.597. They will be looking to secure a win in the important qualifier after losing consecutive matches to RBMS. However, Gagandeep Singh and company will have to step up their game if they have to defeat the high-flying RBMS side.

Ahead of the match between Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma; here is everything you need to know:

RBMS vs ROR Telecast

The ECS T10 Rome 2022 match between Rome Bangla Morning Sun and Royal Roma will not be telecast in India.

RBMS vs ROR Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Rome 2022 match between Rome Bangla Morning Sun and Royal Roma will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RBMS vs ROR Match Details

The RBMS vs ROR match will be played at the Rome Cricket Ground, Italy on Saturday, July 23 at 2:00 pm IST.

RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sharif Raihan

Vice-Captain: Anik Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mubarak Hossain, Chandra Bhomic

Batters: Sharif Raihan, Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi

All-rounders: Rifat Janal, Mukhtiar Singh, Anik Ahmed

Bowlers: Zadran Shadamgul, Mohammad Siddique, Bhuiyan Aktaruzzaman

Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma Possible XIs

Rome Bangla Morning Sun Predicted Line-up: Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Rifat Janal, Bilal Hossain, Rifat Islam, Abbas Ali, Bhuiyan Aktaruzzaman, Mohammad Siddique

Royal Roma Predicted Line-up: Gagandeep Singh, Mubarak Hossain (Wk), Rajwinder Singh, Muneeb Niazi, Tinusha Shehanka, Asraful Islam, Kumar Dharamvir, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Arshad, Mukhtiar Singh, Zadran Shadamgul

