RC vs KEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Rome 2022 match between Roma Capannelle and Kent Lanka: The laggards of ECS T10 Rome 2022, Roma Capannelle, and Kent Lanka will be having a go at each other on Wednesday in the 11th and 12th T10 matches. The two teams are in deep trouble in the league. They need to win most of their upcoming games to stay alive in the playoff race.

Roma Capannelle are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four losses from as many games. The team is yet to taste success in the T20 Championship due to a below-average batting performance. Capannelle haven’t scored more than 85 runs in any of their four games so far.

Kent Lanka are second-last in the points table with two losses. The team lost its first two games against Royal Roma by ten and one wicket respectively. Lanka will take a lot of confidence from their last game as they gave a tough fight to Roma when they were chasing 86 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Roma Capannelle and Kent Lanka, here is everything you need to know:

RC vs KEL Telecast

Roma Capannelle vs Kent Lanka game will not be telecast in India.

RC vs KEL Live Streaming

The RC vs KEL fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RC vs KEL Match Details

Roma Capannelle and Kent Lanka will play against each other at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 4:00 PM IST on July 20, Wednesday.

RC vs KEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Michele Morettini

Vice-Captain - Sajith Fernando

Suggested Playing XI for RC vs KEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Leandro Jayarajah

Batters: Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza

All-rounders: Thimira Perera, Sumair Ali, Sajith Fernando, Zaryan Ijaz

Bowlers: Michele Morettini, Ishan Shaminda, Prasanna Tikiriyadura

RC vs KEL2 Probable XIs:

Roma Capannelle: Kevin Kekulawala, Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sumair Ali, Amir Hamza, Zaryan Ijaz, Leandro Jayarajah (c & wk), Denish Silva, Karthik Raghavan, Michele Morettini, Zaib Aurang

Kent Lanka: Thimira Perera, Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Ishan Shaminda, Samaru Nimesh, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Irosh Vimukthi, Mishen Alessio, Prasanna Tikiriyadura, Mithun Buwaneka (c), Achintha Denuwan

