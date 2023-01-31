RCB Among Sporting Royalty Real Madrid, Manchester United on Instagram Reactions Count

Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore have a place among the sporting elite such as the likes of La Liga giants Real Madrid and one of England’s biggest clubs Manchester United in terms of reactions on the social media platform Instagram.

The list of top five teams with the most Instagram reactions in the year 2022 features football giants such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and PSG along with RCB.

RCB received around 948 million interactions on Instagram, the highest by any Indian sporting unit.

The most successful side in European history Real Madrid topped the list with a staggering 2.09 billion reactions. While Catalunyan counterparts and traditional rivals Barcelona came in second on the list with 1.78 billion hits on the particular parameter.

The Spanish side have some of the most passionate fans in world sport and their media space is dominated by

England’s most successful side in the nation’s domestic leagues Machester United came in third with 1.41 billion reactions, and Qatari-owner Parisian club headlined by FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi ranked fourth with 1.07 reactions.

PSG also have the likes of Brazilian starman Neyamr and French wunderkind Kylian Mbappe in their ranks and the starts pull more than their fair share of weight on the social media space.

The Karnataka-based franchise placed fifth in the elite list dominated by football sides raking in more responses than any other side in the world of club cricket and the most by any Indian side.

RCB, led by South African Faf du Plessis, the side from Bangalore has an ardent fan following in the city and some of the most vociferous support in the sport as their home games at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium rake in strong crowds season after season.

They boast of the likes of the poster boy of Indian cricket and former captain Virat Kohli, who is a social media sensation by himself.

