Proposal with a Twist! - Girl Proposes to RCB Fan During CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Match

Girl Proposes to RCB Fan: While everyone was glued to the high octane Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 clash at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, something unique was happening in the stands.

While CSK’s chase was underway, in the 11th over of the innings a girl went down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend with a ring, who, presumably, is an RCB fan, as he had the RCB jersey one.

The proposal had a happy ending (thankfully!) as the boy accepted the proposal in a jiffy and all was well. The video had now gone viral.

As for the match, the magic of MS Dhoni’s return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemed to have gotten faded as the defending champions succumbed to a 13-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday at MCA Stadium in Pune. While Faf du Plessis & Co took their points tally to 12 after the victory, jumping up to the fourth spot on the table, Chennai keep reeling on the 9th spot, the second last.

The CSK spinners did a splendid job in restricting RCB to 173 for 8 in 20 overs. But in reply, the batter failed to replicate the performance they produced against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last encounter.

Mahipal Lamror was the top-scorer for RCB as he smashed a 27-ball 42 while Dinesh Karthik (26 not out off 17) hit some lusty blows towards the end to help RCB go past the 170-run mark. Kohli and du Plessis (38 off 22) batted with authority as the two veterans pummelled the inexperienced pace duo of Mukesh Choudhary (0/30) and Simarjeet Singh (0/21) in the Powerplay.

Earlier, the CSK spin duo of Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana spun a web around Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to restrict them to 173 for 8. The CSK spinners made full use of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to bowl first as a fit-again Ali (2/28) and Theekshana (3/27) shared five wickets between them.

While Ali rattled the top-order getting rid of the opening pair of Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Faf Du Plessis (38 off 22), Theekshana snapped three wickets in the penultimate over. Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) was the other wicket-taker for CSK.

