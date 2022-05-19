RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Thursday's IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, May 19, Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s IPL 2022 match 67 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans: For Royal Challengers Bangalore, this IPL season has been full of ups and downs. The Faf du Plessis-led side kicked off their campaign on a losing note but they were prompt enough to gain the winning momentum as they secured three wins in their next three matches. But Bangalore failed to remain on winning track as they lost matches at regular intervals.

Now, fifth-placed Bangalore need to win their last match of the group stage against league leaders Gujarat Titans to keep their chances of qualifying for IPL playoffs alive. But a victory will not be enough to ensure a playoff spot as their fate depends on other matches.

Bangalore and Gujarat are scheduled to face each other on Thursday (May 19) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With seven wins from 13 matches, Bangalore currently have 14 points in their kitty.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans previously became the first team of the current IPL season to qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs GT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match.

RCB vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs GT Match Details

The RCB vs GT match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, May 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

