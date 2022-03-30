RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2022 Match 6, March 30, 07:30 PM IST

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 6 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a perfect start in the 15th edition of the IPL as they brushed past defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match. They will now play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by new skipper Faf du Plessis, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

For Kolkata, the bowlers set up the victory as they restricted CSK to 131, and in reply, the batters made sure Kolkata crossed the line to get off the mark in 18.2 overs.

Coming to RCB, the Bangalore team lost a thrilling match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets. They could not defend a good score of 205 as their bowlers didn’t rise up to the occasion. Their bowling needs to be spot on as they will be facing another stiff task against Kolkata at the same venue.

The two teams look evenly matched on paper, meaning another entertaining contest is on the cards in Mumbai.

RCB vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash.

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs KKR Match Details

The RCB vs KKR match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Sam Billings

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Wainindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

