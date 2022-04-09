RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 RCB vs MI match, April 9, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 07:30 pm IST

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians: Dinesh Karthik hammered 44 runs off just 23 balls while batting at number seven as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium. It was the Faf Du Plessis-led outfit’s second successive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. And, they will look to continue their winning juggernaut on Saturday when they will go up against the mighty Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next IPL game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians, which is once again led by Rohit Sharma, are struggling in finding their form in the ongoing season. They have played three games so far in IPL 2022 and are yet to open their accounts on the points table.

Here is all you need to know about today’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians:

RCB vs MI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match.

RCB vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs MI Match Details

The RCB vs MI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, April 9, at 07:30 pm IST.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

