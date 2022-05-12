RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow's IPL 2022 RCB vs PBKS match, May 13, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match 60 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Royal Challengers Bangalore had kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign with a thrilling five-wicket win against Punjab Kings. Now the two teams are set to take on each other on Friday in the return leg. The match is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Bangalore will be hoping to extend their two-match winning streak when they face Punjab. The Faf du Plessis-led side registered a comfortable 67-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Bangalore currently occupy the fourth spot on the IPL points table with 14 points from 12 matches.

On the other hand, eighth-placed Punjab Kings will be aiming to make a run at the playoff positions after conceding a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match.

RCB vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs PBKS Match Details

The RCB vs PBKS match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai on Friday, May 13, at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

