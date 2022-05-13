RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Strengthen Playoffs Chances

Live Updates Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022: In the 60th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, RCB will be locking horns against PBKS. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with PBKS winning the first encounter by five wickets. Read More
Punjab Kings have not been able to win two matches in a row so far. They have played 11 matches of which they’ve won five while losing six. They are eighth in the standings with 10 points against their name.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 12 matches so far of which they have won seven and lost five. They haven’t been able to assert themselves completely with period of dominance spattered with inconsistency. They are fourth in the table with 14 points to their name.
This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. They first squared off in late March when PBKS registered an emphatic five-wicket win in what was a high-scoring encounter. Tonight the stakes are high. A win for PBKS will keep their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive while same goes for RCB but they are in a much comfortable position to make it to the playoffs than their latest opponent.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of the Indian Premier League wherein tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What date IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?
The 60th IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 13, Friday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
