RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 RCB vs RR match, April 26, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s IPL 2022 match 39 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals will aim to extend their winning streak as they are set to take a demoralised Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday in the IPL. Rajasthan secured a 15-run win against Delhi Capitals in their last match.

Batting first, Rajasthan had put up a mammoth total of 222 runs losing two wickets in 20 overs. English opener Jos Buttler (116 runs off 65 balls) slammed his third century of the IPL 2022 in the match to help his side in reaching a big target. In reply, Rovman Powell’s (36 runs off 15 balls) cameo brought his side pretty close to a victory but a controversial decision denied them a possible no-ball in the final over. Eventually, Rishabh Pant’s men had to concede a 15-run defeat.

Bangalore will come into the fixture against Rajasthan after suffering a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final IPL match.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match.

RCB vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs RR Match Details

The RCB vs RR match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, April 26, at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Suyash Prabhudessai

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

