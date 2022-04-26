RCB vs RR Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2022 Match 39, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

RCB vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XIs for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 Match 39: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eager to get their IPL campaign back on track after the debacle against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. The task is surely not going to be easy against the Rajasthan Royals who have been in great touch this season.

The two teams will take on each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In its previous game, Bangalore was bundled up at just 68 runs with nearly 4 overs to spare. Only two Bangalore batters- Glenn Maxwell (12 runs off 11 balls) and Suyash Prabhudessai (15 runs off 20 deliveries) - managed to reach the double digits. For Hyderabad, pacers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan scalped three wickets each in the game. In reply, Kane Williamson’s men reached the target losing just one wicket and with 12 overs to spare.

Rajasthan Royals will come into the fixture with a 15-run triumph in a thrilling contest against Delhi Capitals. Continuing his good run in the current season of IPL, Rajasthan opener Joss Buttler slammed a 75 ball 116 to lead his team to a total of 222 runs. While Delhi Capitals came close to the total, Rajasthan managed to hold on to its nerved and won the match by 15 runs.

A win tomorrow will help the Faf du Plessis-led side (10 points from seven matches) in overtaking third-placed Rajasthan Royals (10 points) in the IPL standings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (skipper), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

