RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals: Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to kick off their journey in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a blockbuster clash against Delhi Capitals. The high-voltage encounter is slated to be held on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Bangalore unit looks to be one of the most dangerous sides on paper as they managed to acquire a number of global stars on auction day. India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana, who has been assigned as the RCB captain, joined the franchise for an amount of Rs 3.4 crore. On the other hand, Delhi has also prepared a strong brigade with Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning serving as the captain.

Apart from Smriti, the RCB batting unit will have the service of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who enjoyed tremendous form in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Richa’s national teammate Renuka Singh will build Bangalore’s pace attack alongside Australia’s Megan Schutt. Their other overseas stars include Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine and Dane van Niekerk.

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will also see a few Indian stars including young opener Shafali Verma and middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues. Their bowling unit seems to be quite formidable. In addition to Indian bowlers Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, and Titas Sadhu, international talents like Jess Jonassen and Taniya Bhatia will add significant strength to their squad.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

RCB-W vs DEL-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals WPL match.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The RCB-W vs DEL-W WPL match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5, at 3:30 pm IST.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shafali Verma

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh,

Batters: Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, M Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav

