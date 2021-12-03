RCB Will Break Bank for Rahul Chahar, Believes Aakash Chopra

According to former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra, Rahul Chahar will be one of the most sought-after players in the mega auction. He believes that the franchise that is most likely to break the bank in order to buy the leg spinner will be Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the recently announced retentions, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj were retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Leaving out leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal means that the franchise has let go of their leading wicket-taker. The decision came as a shocker because RCB were tipped to acquire the services of the senior spinner before the retention and maintain their existing core with their marquee players, especially after AB de Villiers called it time on all forms of cricket.

In the auction, the franchise will be looking to either buy him back or seek a like-for-like replacement in the form of an attacking spinner. Chopra reckons that Chahal might not make it to the auction if he’s drafted by one of the two new teams, Lucknow or Ahmedabad. And as a result, ex-Mumbai Indians’ player Rahul Chahar can prove to be instrumental for the team at their home ground M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Interestingly, Chahar, a key member of Mumbai Indians’ title victories in 2019 and 2020, was selected ahead of the more experienced Chahal in India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad.

“RCB will not get Rashid, they can forget about that. Instead, they will go after Rahul Chahar, big time. No spinners apart from leg spinners work at the Chinnaswamy stadium. He also bowls a lot quicker in the air. Ravi Bishnoi is also an option, but I’m thinking Rahul Chahar. They will break the bank for him. Chahal might not make it to the auctions," Chopra said during a Q & A session on his YouTube channel.

Chahal is currently the IPL’s ninth-highest wicket-taker, with 139 wickets at 22.28, 51 of which have come at Chinnaswamy’s batting paradise.

