RCB's Bidding At WPL 2023 Auction Impresses Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a great time in the auction for the inaugural women’s premier League. The franchise managed to bag some key players, making huge waves at the auction. RCB signed dynamic Indian batter, Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore, making her the costliest player in this edition of the WPL. The Royal Challengers also roped in some exciting overseas talent including Australia’s Elyssa Perry and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine. Not to forget the Bengaluru-based side also added the likes of Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh. This has helped them create a pretty strong team on paper, and they would be hoping that it can translate into something substantial on the field in the first-ever Women’s Premier League.

RCB’s pick at the auction evoked various reactions from fans of the game on Twitter. A fan showcased the strong presence that RCB had in the auction through a meme, hinting that other teams would have been jealous at some of their buys, ‘A very good auction for the RCB’ians!!!’

Another fan highlighted that both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana, now part of RCB, wear number 18 jerseys.

JioCinema dropped a clip of Smriti Mandhana’s teammates celebrating her signing with RCB. The celebrations were accompanied by loud cheers and wide smiles on their faces.

In another heart-melting video, Renuka Singh’s family was seen distributing sweets in their village after the 27-year-old was snatched up by the RCB

RCB had a stellar time at the auction, managing to bag Megan Schutt for her base price of Rs 40 lakhs. Ellyse Perry and Renuka Singh were purchased for a price tag of Rs 1.7 crores and Rs 1.5 crores respectively. India wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh cost Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 1.9 crores.

Here’s a complete list of RCB’s picks at the auction.

Smriti Mandhana (INR 3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (INR 50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (INR 1.7 crore), Renuka Singh (INR 1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (INR 1.9 crore), Erin Burns (INR 30 lakh), Disha Kasat (INR 10 lakh), Indrani Roy (INR 10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (INR 10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (INR 35 lakh), Asha Shobana (INR 10 lakh), Heather Knight (INR 40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (INR 30 lakh), Preeti Bose (INR 30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (INR 10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (INR 25 lakh), Megan Schutt (INR 40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (INR 10 lakh)

