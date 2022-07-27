RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS Italy Super Series 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Rome, 4 PM IST Wednesday

RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s RCC vs ALB ECS Italy Super Series 2022 Match 11 between Roma CC vs Albano: ECS Italy Super Series 2022 will see Roma Cricket Club clashing against Albano on Wednesday, July 27. The exciting encounter will take place at the Roma Cricket Ground.

RCC were absolutely dominant in the ECS T10 Bologna league that concluded earlier this month. Under new skipper Sujith Rillagodage, they will be a force to reckon with in the tournament. RCC boasts a strong squad with power hitters like Crishan Kalugamage and Denham Seneviratne leading the batting unit.

Meanwhile, Albano has had a horrific start to the tournament having lost all the four matches they have played till now. They had to face defeat in their opening two fixtures against Fresh Tropical and then were thumped by Jinnah Brescia in the next two encounters. The side has to get back to the drawing board and find a way to get back to winning ways before it’s too late.

RCC will be hoping to get a crucial win going ahead in the campaign while Albano will desperately try to open their account on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Roma CC vs Albano; here is everything you need to know:

RCC vs ALB Telecast

The match between Roma CC and Albano will not be telecast in India.

RCC vs ALB Live Streaming

The match between Roma CC and Albano will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RCC vs ALB Match Details

The RCC vs ALB match will be played at Roma Cricket Ground, Rome on Wednesday, July 27, at 4:00 pm IST.

RCC vs ALB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dinidu Marage

Vice-Captain: Jasdeep Singh

Suggested Playing XI for RCC vs ALB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hardeep Singh-I, Sujith Rillagodage

Batters: Dinidu Marage, Ajay Kumar, Prabath Ekneligoda, Anmol Singh

All-rounders: Jorawar Singh, Rahat Ahmed

Bowlers: Jasdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Thakshila Korale

Roma CC vs Albano Possible XIs

Roma Cricket Club Predicted Line-up: Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka

Albano Predicted Line-up: Hardeep Singh-I (wk), Vijay Kumar, Anmol Singh, Ajay Kumar, Satwinder Ram, Jorawar Singh, Monu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Parveen Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh

