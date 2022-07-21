RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction for ECS T10 Rome 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 21, 4 PM IST

RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Rome 2022 match between Roma CC and Roma Capannelle: Roma CC will be having a face-off with Roma Capannell in the upcoming ECS T10 Rome 2022 match. The two teams will play at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.

Roma CC need to regroup themselves at the earliest in the league. The team is struggling in the competition with three losses and just one victory. They are heading into the Thursday game after two back-to-back losses against Royal Roma. In both the games, the team was let down by the batters as they failed to chase the scores of 89 and 105 runs.

Meanwhile, Roma Capannelle are third in the standings with two wins under their belt from six league matches. After losing their first four games, Roma Capannelle finally found the winning rhythm by defeating Kent Lanka by 33 and one run respectively.

Ahead of the match between Roma CC and Roma Capannelle, here is everything you need to know:

RCC vs RC Telecast

Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle game will not be telecast in India.

RCC vs RC Live Streaming

The RCC vs RC fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RCC vs RC Match Details

Roma CC and Roma Capannelle will play against each other at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 4:00 PM IST on July 21, Thursday.

RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Michele Morettini

Vice-Captain: Thushara Samarakoon

Suggested Playing XI for RCC vs RC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Leandro Jayarajah

Batters: Thushara Samarakoon, Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Prabath Ekneligoda

All-rounders: Sumair Ali, Dinidu Marage, Zaryan Ijaz

Bowlers: Michele Morettini, Thilina Rathnayakas, Dammika Aththanayaka

RCC vs RC Probable XIs

Roma CC: Achintha Naththandige, Rahat Ahmed, Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Sujith Rillagodage (&wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayakas, Dammika Aththanayaka, Denham Seneviratne

Roma Capannelle: Sumair Ali, Amir Hamza, Kevin Kekulawala, Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Zaryan Ijaz, Karthik Raghavan, Michele Morettini, Zaib Aurang, Leandro Jayarajah (c & wk), Denish Silva

