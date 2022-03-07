RCL vs ZCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match between Radial Club and Zenith CC: The Assam Premier Club Championship kickstarts on Monday, March 07 with an encounter between Radial Club and Zenith CC. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 12:30 PM IST on Monday.

Both Radial Club and Zenith CC have a decent squad to their name and thus fans are expected to witness a good battle of cricket. Radical Club have Mribmoy Dutta, Asif Haque, Bichitra Baruah, and Debajit Boruah as their crucial players in their treatment.

For Zenith CC, Joges Sarma, Bulbul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, and Saddam Hussain are expected to play a crucial role to help the team flourish in the league.

Ahead of the match between Radial Club and Zenith CC; here is everything you need to know:

RCL vs ZCC Telecast

Radial Club vs Zenith CC game will not be telecast in India.

RCL vs ZCC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RCL vs ZCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 12:30 PM IST on March 07, Monday.

RCL vs ZCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kazi Arafat Zakaria

Vice-Captain: Golam Rabbani

Suggested Playing XI for RCL vs ZCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Saurav Saha

Batters: Debajit Boruah, Kazi Arafat Zakaria, Subhan Paul, Mousam Rabha

Allrounders: Mrinmoy Dutta, Golam Rabbani

Bowlers: Bichitra Baruah, Bishal Das, Hirak Jyoti Hazarika, Dianjeet Magar

RCL vs ZCC Probable XIs

Radial Club: Saurav Saha, Debajit Baruah, Mrinmoy Dutta, Golam Rabbani, Bichitra Baruah, Bishal Das, Hirak Jyoti Hazarika, Dianjeet Magar, Kazi Arafat Zakaria, Subhan Paul, Mousam Rabha

Zenith CC: Saddam Hussain, Bichita Baruah, Nabajeet Ghosh, Debajit Baruah, Pranjit Bora, Kulodip Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Bulbul Hassan, Wahedus Zaman, Bishal Das, Dianjeet Magar

