>RD vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s VCA T20 2021 match between VCA Red and VCA Green: The 22nd match of the VCA T20 2021 will witness a clash between VCA Red and VCA Green. The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the interesting game of cricket on October 15, Friday at 01:30 pm IST.

The last time that the two teams faced each other, VCA Red outclassed VCA Green by 41 runs. Red opening batter Mandar Mahale was the star for his team as he played a sublime knock of 56 runs. On the back of the impressive performance by Mandar, VCA Red posted a massive 191 runs on the scoreboard.

In response, Green could score only 150 runs. The middle-order batter Shreeyog Pawar smashed 72 runs for VCA Green but no support from the other batters resulted in the team ending up on the losing side.

Overall, VCA Red are currently atop the standings with five victories from six league matches. VCA Green, on the other hand, are sitting in third place with four victories and two losses.

>Ahead of the match between VCA Red and VCA Green; here is everything you need to know:

>RD vs GRN Telecast

VCA Red vs VCA Green game will not be telecasted in India

>RD vs GRN Live Streaming

The match between VCA Red and VCA Green will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>RD vs GRN Match Details

VCA Red will face VCA Green at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur at 01:30 pm IST on October 15, Friday.

>RD vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Atharva Taide

>Vice-Captain: Parth Rekhade

>Suggested Playing XI for RD vs GRN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma

>Batters: Shreeyog Pawar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Kedar Jagtap, Himanshu Joshi

>All-rounders: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey

>Bowlers: Parth Rekhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Deepak Jangid

>RD vs GRN Probable XIs:

>VCA Red: Jitesh Sharma(wk), Varun Palandurkar, Parth Rekhade, Mandar Mahale, Aman Mokhade, Swapnil Bandiwar, Himanshu Joshi, Vaibhav Chandekar, Tanmay Kale, Nachiket Bhute, Dushyant Tekan

>VCA Green: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Gill, Dharmender Ahlawat, Atharva Taide, Kedar Jagtap, Sanket Subhedar, Manan Dosi, Deepak Jangid, Shreeyog Pawar(wk), Harsh Dubey, Rajneesh Gurbani

