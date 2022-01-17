'Reads the Game Well': Yuvraj Singh Suggests India's Next Captain After Virat Kohli

Ever since Virat Kohli stepped down as India’s Test captain, speculations have been rife over his successor in the leadership role. The 33-year-old on Saturday shocked the cricketing fraternity through a social media post in which he announced his resignation. His decision came just a day after India lost the Test series 1-2 to South Africa.

The toss-up for the next captain is mostly between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Both cricketers have been playing crucial roles in the team for a long time now and also possess decent captaincy experience. But former India skipper and batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant should be given the responsibility and Yuvraj Singh has voiced his agreement.

“Absolutely! Reads the game well behind the stumps," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter, in reply to Gavaskar’s opinion.

The batting legend on Saturday opined that Pant can be made the next India captain. Gavaskar explained that sudden responsibilities might help the youngster improve his game.

“If you ask me, I am still staying, I would look at Rishabh Pant as next India captain," Gavaskar told India Today.

“For one reason only, just like Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians when Ricky Ponting stepped down, look at the change in his batting after that. Suddenly the responsibility of being captain made him convert those beautiful cameos of 30s, 40s and 50s into hundreds, 150s and 200s.

“I think that sense of responsibility given to Rishabh Pant will help him score many more of that wonderful hundred he scored at Newlands," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was set to play Kohli’s deputy in the South Africa Tests but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the tour. Rahul was named as the vice-captain, who eventually led the side in Johannesburg after Kohli missed out due to an upper back spasm.

Rahul will now lead the team in the 3-match ODI series against South Africa, which begins from January 19. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be the vice-captain.

