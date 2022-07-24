'Ready to do Anything...': Amid Criticism, Out-of-form Virat Kohli Issues Stern Statement on His Comeback

Virat Kohli has been under the radar of cricket pundits for a below-par performance with the bat in hand. It’s been more than two years since he smashed an international hundred. Precisely, he has been struggling to get a big score in the last 78 innings he played for India which itself is quite frustrating for a player of his calibre. He recently had a horrific tour of England in which batted in six innings but couldn’t score more than 20 runs on any occasion, 1 being the lowest score.

His lack of runs and poor form has led to unending discussions and criticism. But amid all commotion, Kohli has come up with a stern remark on his comeback. Currently, he has been given rest from the West Indies tour and will return for the Aisa Cup 2022, starting August 27 in the UAE.

The former Indian captain said he’s ready to do anything to help India win the Asia Cup and the much-anticipated T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team," Kohli said in a statement released by Star Sports.

Back in 2018, Kohli, along with many other white-ball regulars, was rested from the Asia Cup while India won the title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

The 33-year-old batter is currently India’s highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup. He has scored 766 runs in 14 innings, across T20Is and ODIs, and is set to return for the tournament after being away from the action for almost a month.

The fans and pundits will have their eyes on Kohli as Asia Cup remains one of the tournaments where India play against arch-rival Pakistan. The last time when Kohli faced the Pakistan bowling attack, in T20 World Cup 2021, he scored a commendable 49-ball 57 with the help of 5 boundaries and a six. His innings came after the early dismissals of openers Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3).

However, India lost the game by 10 wickets, succumbing to their first-ever defeat to Pakistan in T20I World Cups.

