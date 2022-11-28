'Real Madness' - Ruturaj Gaikwad's 7 Sixes in a Single Over Stun Cricket Fans

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad registered a historic record to his name after smashing seven consecutive sixes in one over in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

The quarter-final match of the tournament was being played between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, in Ahmedabad on Monday (November 28). It was a classic show from Maharashtra’s opener Gaikwad as he created a List A world record with raining sixes.

In the 49th over, Uttar Pradesh’s Shiva Singh came to bowl but was only left on the receiving end of the havoc.

Gaikwad managed to score seven sixes in a single over as Singh had given one no-ball as well. Not only this, Gaikwad also completed his double century and remained unbeaten on 220 off 159, including 10 fours and 16 sixes. After achieving this massive feat, cricket fans quickly grabbed the opportunity congratulate the player and react on his innings. Here’s look at a few of the reactions:

A number of fans heaped praises on Gaikwad. One of the Twitter users tweeted,"Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over!!

YES, YOU READ IT CORRECT

6,6,6,6,6,6 by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 49th over and he completed double hundred in the Quarter Final of Vijay Hazare."

Gaikwad gathered 42 runs in a single over and as a result, he now also holds the record for hitting most number of runs in a single over. Earlier, record was held by Elton Chigumbura of Zimbabwe who had scored 39 off Alauddin Babu in a Dhaka Premier Division match in 2013. All thanks to Gaikwad, Maharashtra finished with 330/5 in 50 Overs.

While on the other hand, the 43 runs that Shiva conceded is now the joint-most in the history of List A cricket equalling that of Willem Ludick of New Zealand.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first. It looked like the decision went into their favour as Maharashtra lost early wickets. Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi respectively dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Satyajeet Bachhav cheaply. After 12.4 overs, Maharashtra were 41/2. However, it was Gaikwad’s day as he tumbled down the Uttar Pradesh bowlers.

