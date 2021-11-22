Relive: Ben Stokes’ Wonder Knock at Headingley in The Ashes 2019

A century-old rivalry rooted back to 1882 ‘The Ashes’ has seen it all, the dedication, the grit, the fierceness and the records. Regarded as one of the oldest and biggest rivalries in the history of cricket, Ashes had its own share of celebrated moments between the Arch Rivals Australia and England. One such moment was Ben Stokes’ greatest test knock in The Ashes 2019 at Headingley, which helped England register their most successful chase of 359 runs in test cricket. Ben Stokes took the cricketing world by storm when he played one of the greatest Test knocks ever witnessed and lead England to a miraculous victory over Australia in the third match of the Ashes series. Stokes’s unbelievable knock of 135 not out off 219 balls helped England chase down the target of 359, making it their highest successful run chase in Test history.

With Australia and England at par with each other, having won 33 and 32 series respectively, the Ashes 2021 will be a thrilling contest as fans can watch them fight to level the scores or continue the lead.

The rivalry which was seeded back in 1882, has grown to become the oldest and biggest cricket rivalry. A news report which gave birth to ‘The Ashes’ will see Australia and England battle for the Urn for the 72nd time. This time it is spirit of England with 32 wins so far to equal the score against Australia, struggling to maintain the 33 wins lead and convert it into 34 wins. Over the years, this rivalry has brewed up to become the platinum standard of cricket.

