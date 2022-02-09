West Indies allrounder Carlos Brathwaite on Tuesday announced that he has become a father to a baby girl. Brathwaite and his wife, Jessica Felix, have named their baby Eden Rose.

There is a significant reason behind picking that name. During the 2016 T20 World Cup final against England, the Caribbean cricketer smashed four successive sixes in the last over to guide West Indies to the title.

This epic clash took place in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Hence, the name of his daughter has been inspired by the venue. The final is also remembered for former West Indies bowler and commentator Ian Bishop’s iconic phrase - ‘Carlos Braithwaite! Remember the name."

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their first child on Sunday, February 6, and shared the news Tuesday. In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old shared a bunch of pictures of his newborn daughter with an adorable caption.

Referring to Bishop’s iconic line, Brathwaite, in his Instagram post, wrote, “REMEMBER THE NAME Eden Rose Brathwaite D.O.B 2/6/22. You were worth the wait, you gorgeous little girl. Daddy promises to love you with all his heart." Praising his wife, Brathwaite said, “You are strong, you are resilient and I know you’ll be an amazing mother. Love you both."

Brathwaite’s family members, friends, and teammates filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. Fans were in total awe of the adorable clicks and the heartfelt caption.

On the cricket front, Brathwaite has been out of the team for a long time now. He played his last international match in August 2019. Although he has been performing well in T20 leagues across the globe, fans are waiting for his international comeback. The veteran all-rounder was not included in the last year’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman as well.

