Remote Controlled Car In T20 Blast Quarterfinal Leaves Fans Shocked | WATCH

The England Cricket Board (ECB), who are the organizers of Natwest T20 Blast, tried some innovation as they introduced a new way to bring the match ball into the stadium. This, of course, blew the internet and the video soon went viral. The incident happened during the first quarterfinal between Yorkshire and Surrey where the match ball arrived in the middle on a remote-controlled car. Aa can be seen in the video.

Meanwhile, the match also went right down the wire as David Willey led Yorkshire won the match by 1 run.

Advertisement

Usually, it is the umpire who bring the ball to the middle, but with advent of T20 cricket, more and more innovation is now coming to the game. This was the quarter-final match between Yorkshire and Surrey where Yorkshire ended up winning the match by 1 run.

David Willey’s Yorkshire batted first and scored 160 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Number three batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-scored with 62 runs off 48 balls, and in the backend of the innings Will Fraine finished off with an unbeaten 32 runs off 14 balls. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson was the pick of the bowlers for Surrey, finishing with figures of two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here