REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2022-23

REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat: Melbourne Renegades kicked off the new Big Bash League season on a promising note and clinched two wins from their first two games. The Nic Maddinson-led side will now be aiming to keep their winning streak intact as they are all set to face Brisbane Heat on Wednesday. The match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong, Victoria.

Melbourne Renegades will come into the fixture after getting the better of Sydney Thunder by four wickets. Veteran Aussie batter Aaron Finch played a vital knock of 70 to earn a much-needed win for Melbourne Renegades.

Brisbane Heat will be desperately looking for their first win of the season when they will be back in action on Wednesday. In their opening encounter of the season, Brisbane Heat had to endure a 22-run defeat at the hands of Melbourne Renegades.

REN vs HEA Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match.

REN vs HEA Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

REN vs HEA Match Details

The REN vs HEA Big Bash League 2022-23 match will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong, Victoria on Wednesday, December 21, at 1:45 pm IST.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nic Maddinson

Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Suggested Playing XI for REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Nic Maddinson, James Bazley

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Mark Steketee

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Possible XIs

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Line-up: Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Well, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Brisbane Heat Predicted Line-up: Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c and wk), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

