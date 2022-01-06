REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021-22 Match 37, January 6, 12:35 PM IST

>REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat: The Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be up against Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the 37th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The match will be hosted at the Simonds Stadium, in Geelong at 12:35 PM IST. Both sides have played eight games in the tournament so far but Brisbane Heat are placed above at fifth with three wins, five losses and 14 points under their belt. Whereas, opponents Melbourne Renegades are currently ranked sixth on the points table with just two wins to their name.

In their previous matches of this series, Brisbane beat Hobart Hurricanes by 14 runs. Similarly, the Renegades won the Melbourne derby by defeating Melbourne Stars by five wickets on Monday. The two teams will have a go at each other for the second time in the tournament on Thursday. Brisbane defeated Melbourne by five wickets in the previous encounter this season.

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

>REN vs HEA Telecast

REN vs HEA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>REN vs HEA Live Streaming

The Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>REN vs HEA Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat contest will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong at 12:35 PM IST on Thursday, January 6.

>REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott

>Suggested Playing XI for REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders: Will Rutherford, James Bazley

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Zahir Khan

>REN vs HEA Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: MacKenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (C), Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Reece Ropley, Zahir Khan, James Seymour

Brisbane Heat: Jimmy Peirson (C, WK), Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth

