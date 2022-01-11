REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 11, 01:45 PM IST

>REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers: In the 45th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, we have Melbourne Renegades facing Sydney Sixers at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The two teams were earlier scheduled to play against each other on January 01. However, the game was cancelled due to rain, and both the teams had to share the points.

Sydney Sixers are living up to their reputation as defending champions in the tournament. They are third in the points table with six victories, three losses, and one abandoned match. Sixers failed to make a mark in their last game as they lost to Perth Scorchers by five wickets.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with 15 points from three victories and six losses. Renegades were outplayed by Sydney Thunder in their last game by a massive 129 runs as they could score only 80 while chasing 209.

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

>REN vs SIX Telecast

REN vs SIX match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>REN vs SIX Live Streaming

The Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>REN vs SIX Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers contest will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong at 01:45 PM IST on January 11, Tuesday.

>REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain- Dan Christian

Suggested Playing XI for REN vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Josh Philippe

Batters: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Moises Henriques

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Ben Dwarshuis

>REN vs SIX Probable XIs:

>Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Zak Evans, Nic Maddinson (c)

>Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Jordan Silk

