REN vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars:Match no. 48 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 presents a mouth-watering Melbourne Derby, as the Melbourne Renegades square off against Melbourne Stars on Thursday, January 13. The high-octane clash will be played at the Docklands Stadium from 02:05 PM IST. It will also be the second Melbourne derby between the crosstown rivals, the Renegades overcame depleted Stars’ outfit to secure a much-needed five-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier last week.

However, the Renegades have not been in great form since then as they head into this derby on the back of two consecutive losses. They are currently placed sixth in the BBL 2021-22 points table with three wins and seven losses from their 11 matches with 15 points to their name. They will fancy their chances against the Stars on Thursday afternoon. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars were beaten by 47-runs by table toppers Perth Scorchers on Tuesday. They have also lost three of their last four matches in the ongoing tournament and are two points from the foot of the table, with four wins, six defeats and 14 points in their kitty.

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

>REN vs STA Telecast

REN vs STA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>REN vs STA Live Streaming

The Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>REN vs STA Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars contest will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 02:05 PM IST on Thursday, January 13.

>REN vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glen Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Kane Richardson

>Suggested Playing XI for REN vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Nic Maddinson

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Cameron Boyce, Haris Rauf, Kane Richardson

>REN vs STA Probable XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Aaron Finch, Zahir Khan, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Josh Lalor, Jake Fraser

Melbourne Stars: Beau Webster, Joe Clarke (WK), Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa (C), Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Glenn Maxwell

