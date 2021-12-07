>REN vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers: Melbourne Renegades will be playing their opening match of the 2021-22 edition of the Big Bash League 2021-22 against Adelaide Strikers. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST on December 07, Tuesday.

Melbourne Renegades will be hoping for redemption in the ongoing season of the T20 Championship. The team succumbed to a disastrous outing last year. Melbourne finished at last place with just four victories to their name from 14 league matches. Coming into the 2021-22 edition, Renegades will be hoping to do better and secure their second BBL title. The team will be led by a new skipper, Nic Maddinson, this time.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, finished at fifth place in the league stage points table last season. Strikers won seven league matches while losing as many games. The team’s campaign in the tournament ended as they lost to Brisbane Heat in the Eliminator game.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>REN vs STR Telecast

BBL 2021-22 is being telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>REN vs STR Live Streaming

The Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>REN vs STR Match Details

The Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST on December 07, Tuesday.

>REN vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sam Harper

>Vice-captain: Jake Weatherald

>Suggested Playing XI for REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper

Advertisement

>Batters: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells

>Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Matthew Short

>Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan

>REN vs STR Probable XIs

>Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Unmukt Chand, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper (wk), Kane Richardson, James Pattinson, Zahir Khan, Cameron Boyce, Jonathan Merlo, Mohammad Nabi

>Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Daniel Worrall, Ryan Gibson, Wes Agar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here