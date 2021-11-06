Renowned Cricket Coach and Dronacharya Awardee Tarak Sinha Passes Away Aged 71

Dronacharya Awardee and renowned cricket coach Tarak Sinha breathed his last on Saturay in New Delhi aged 71. He was battling lung cancer for a while, and recently, he had a multi-organ failure.

The revered coach has trained players across generations and has produced cricketers like, Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K.P. Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Affectionately known as ‘Ustaad ji’, he used to train cricketers at The Sonnet Club which acted as Delhi’s supply line.

Aakash Chopra, one of his finds took to Twitter to pay his respect, Aakash wrote, “Ustaad Ji is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach to over a dozen India Test cricketers. And scores of first-class cricketers. Both men and women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul R.I.P. Om Shanti"

Mithun Manhas too shared an emotional message.

He had also coached India’s women’s cricket team. Sinha, was the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to get the Dronacharya award.

