Return of Ash Was a Real Positive: Virat Kohli Hails Ravichandran Ashwin For His Comeback Performance Against Afghanistan

Team India captain Virat Kohli hailed veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his comeback game in white-ball cricket after more than four years. Ashwin returned with an exceptional figure of 2/14 in his quota of four overs as India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs to revive their T20 World Cup campaign. Ashwin replaced Varun Chakravarthy in India’s playing XI as the latter sustained an injury.

The 35-year-old spinner’s last T20I appearance was against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica on July 9, 2017, which was also his last match in white-ball cricket before Wednesday.

Kohli said Ashwin was a big positive for India in the massive win as he worked really hard to get back to limited-overs set-up.

“The return of Ash was a real positive, it was something he has worked really hard for. He showed this control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He’s a wicket-taker and a smart bowler as well," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

Indian batters produced a stellar show in Abu Dhabi tonight as they posted the first 200-plus score in the ongoing edition of T20 WC. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul laid the platform of a solid total with a 140-run stand for the opening wicket. While, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya took charge in the final overs to guide India to 210/2 in 20 overs.

Kohli admitted that it was a better wicket to bat on than the last two in Dubai where India suffered humiliating defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

“Much better wicket as well, to be fair. In the other two games as well, if we just had two overs of that free-flowing batting capability, that could have sent the message to the opposition that we’ve put them under pressure," he added.

Kohli didn’t come to bat against Afghanistan as he promoted Pant and Pandya over him to score some quick runs after a solid start by the openers. On India’s batting order, the skipper said that it was an instinctive call on Wednesday, otherwise, the top three is set.

“T20 is a very instinctive game, even in terms of decision-making. The top three is more or less set unless something like today happens, when the top two go on until over 14 or 15. We don’t decide we’re going all out. We back the guys because they’re so skillful, and sometimes it comes off like today. To give credit to the oppositions, they bowled really well in the first two matches and didn’t let us get away," Kohli said.

The skipper also admitted that the NRR was on the back of players’ minds and they discuss the same in the team meeting’s also.

“NRR was on the back of our mind. We spoke in the team meeting that we have to focus on the chance we have [to qualify] and stay positive and hunt that chance down," Kohli said.

