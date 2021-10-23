Revolutionizing Cricket: A History of T20 World Cups

Cricket was revolutionized when the birth of a 20-over per inning format was introduced by the International Cricket Council and the first-ever T20 World Cup was introduced in 2007, a historic tournament that saw India being crowned the inaugural tournament winners. Since then, a total of 6 T20 World Cups have been played and West Indies have been the only nation to win the tournament twice – 2012 and 2016. The T20 format has changed the sport and since has been a platform for youngsters and players to show their grit in the shortest format.

Originally, it was the England Cricket Board (ECB) thatproposed a 20-over per inning format in 2001 and the proposal was favoured. The first official Twenty20 matches were played in June, 2003 between English counties in the TwentyT20 World Cup. Soon, other cricketing boards gradually adopted the format which saw fans taking a keen interest, leading to the format being accepted across. In 2005, the first-ever T20 International match was played between Australia and New Zealand, and from there on, there was no turning back.

Ever since the inception of the T20 World Cup, it has become one of the most anticipated tournaments. Here is a recap of the T20 World Cups since its foundation.

>2007 ICC T20 World Cup

The first-ever T20 World Cup was hosted by South Africa in 2007. A total of 12 teams participated in the inaugural tournament and was an instant success in terms of fans flocking in full capacity to the stadiums and sky-rocketing viewership. The opening match between West Indies and South Africa was a high scoring affair, and who can forget the introduction of ‘Gaylestorm’, who slammed the first-ever T20I century. And a final that will always be etched, India defeated Pakistan to win the 2007 T20 World Cup.

>2009 ICC T20 World Cup

Finishing runners-up in the inaugural T20 World Cup, Pakistan bounced back in style and lifted the T20 World Cup in England. Sri Lanka reached their maiden final, however, caved under pressure. Pakistan restricted the Lankans to 138/6 and in a comfortable chase, Pakistan won the final by 8 wickets and lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

>2010 ICC T20 World Cup

The Englishmen were clinical and near perfect in the tournament. Despite losing their opening match to West Indies, the Englishmen were determined as they won the rest of the matches and beat arch-rivals Australia in the finals by seven wickets, which was hosted in the West Indies. Under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood, England lifted their maiden T20 World Cup.

>2012 ICC T20 World Cup

A pattern can be seen being here as 2010 hosts West Indies went all out and stunned the cricketing world with their batting prowess and dominating performances. The West Indies lost their opening match but cruised past the rest of the nations to reach their maiden finals, facing hosts Sri Lanka, who were appearing in their second T20 World Cup final. However, it wasn’t for the Lankans as West Indies bowled the opposition for 101, winning the finals and their maiden T20 World Cup by 36 runs.

>2014 ICC T20 World Cup

2009 and 2012 runners-up Sri Lanka finally broke the jinx as they lifted their maiden ever T20 World Cup in 2014, beating neighbours India in the finals. Hosted in Bangladesh, the Lankans were clinical in all departments, possessed a balanced side and eventually outclassed India in the finals, winning the clash by 6 wickets.

>2016 ICC T20 World Cup

Hosted in India for the first time, it was the Caribbean side that overpowered all other nations. West Indies beat India in the semi-finals and went on to stun the world by defeating England in the finals to win their second T20 World Cup. Carlos Braithwaite, a cricketer who smashed 4 sixes in the last few balls of the match to lead West Indies to victory.

