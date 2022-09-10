'Right Template For Team India Where Others Bat Around Virat Kohli And Go For Big Shots': Former Selector

Former cricketer Saba Karim feels that India should stick to the template where others players bat around batting maverick Virat Kohli after he recently returned to the form in the Asia Cup. Kohli finished the tournament as India’s leading run-getter with 276 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 147.59. He also ended his century drought with a maiden T20I century against Afghanistan to silence his critics.

The 33-year-old took a short sabbatical from cricket ahead of Asia Cup to work on his mental and came out strong after that with a positive approach.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

The former India selector feels that every time needs a batter who adapts to the situation and controls the innings and Kohli is the best India have in that department.

“Virat Kohli has the ability to up the ante even if he plays run-a-ball for the first few deliveries. So this is the right template for Team India where others bat around him and go for the big shots. You need a batter who adapts to the situation and controls the innings and among all the batters they have, Kohli is the most experienced in playing this way," Karim told India News Sports.

ALSO READ | ‘Honeymoon Period is Over’: Ex-Selector Critical About India’s Team Selection, Says crunch time for Dravid

Kohli also played a crucial 60-run knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage where the middle-order failed to step up to the occasion, however, India lost that match.

Karim further advised the team management to preserve players Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for the T20 World Cup as they will be key for India to succeed in Australian conditions.

Advertisement

“We need to understand that we played good cricket before the Asia Cup with the current template and if we rectify a couple of mistakes that we made, we are good to go. No matter where he bats in the top order, Kohli will remain a threat to the opposition. So it is important for the management to preserve players like he, Rohit and Hardik so that they give their best in the T20 World Cup," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here